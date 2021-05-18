345 electrocuted countrywide in last three years: KPLC

345 people have been electrocuted across the country in the last three years, according to the Kenya Power Manager for Safety, Health and Environment, John Guda.

Guda attributed 74 percent of the electrocutions to unsafe public practices, including illegal connections, poor wiring, vandalism and wayleave encroachments, while 26 percent of the deaths were caused by negligence and non-compliant standards of Kenya Power and contractors.

In the current financial year 93 people have lost their lives so far.

Speaking during a sensitization workshop for National Government Administrative Officers in Wote, Guda termed the trend as worrying and underscored the need for public awareness to curb the deaths.

The Safety Manager singled out Nakuru as the worst hit county in terms of electrocution.

Others include Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Nyamira, Makueni, Busia, Siaya and Kwale counties.

He called on Kenyans to shun illegal connections and instead urged them to approach Kenya Power for connectivity to avoid deaths.

Guda also decried vandalism in the country which he said led to economic loss not only for Kenya Power but also business enterprises.

He said Kenya Power in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination had so far conducted similar workshops in 13 other counties to create awareness on electrical safety.