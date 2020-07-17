345 recover as 389 test positive for COVID-19

Kenya has Friday recorded 389 COVID-19 positive cases out of a sample size of 3,545 people bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 12,062.

The cumulative number of people tested so far in the country stands at 233,641 so far.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in his daily briefing which he held in Murang’a County said that out of the 389 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hrs, 385 were Kenyans while 4 were foreigners.

Out of the 389 cases today, male cases are 260 while female cases are 129.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The youngest patient today is a five-year-old infant while the oldest is an 95-year-old.

The CS said the country had recorded five more deaths in the last 24 hours, four of which were cases with underlying health conditions.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 222.

The Director-General of Health Services Dr Patrick Amoth also present at the briefing said that 345 people had been discharged in the last 24 hours, 134 from hospitals and 211 from home-based care.

“So far, nobody has succumbed to COVID-19 from the home-based care program,” says Dr Amoth.

The cumulative number of recoveries so far is now 3,983.

In terms of distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with 6,761 cases followed by Mombasa with 1,794 and Kiambu with 666.

Murang’a County is at number 23 out of the 42 counties that have recorded COVID-19 with 17 cases.