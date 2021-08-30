346 test positive as 10 succumb to Covid-19

346 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,553 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 235,298.

The positivity rate is now at 9.7% while cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 2,367,077.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, out of the new cases 333 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners with 185 being females and 161 males.

“The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 95 years.” Said Kagwe.

Adding that: “10 patients have succumbed to Covid-19, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in August 2021 bringing cumulative fatalities to 4,720.”

1,404 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,327 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 77 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 222,357 of whom 180,176 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,181 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,951 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,924 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

148 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 of whom are on ventilatory support and 36 on supplemental oxygen while four patients are under observation.

Another 833 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 757 of them in general wards and 79 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 29th, 2021, a total of 2,752,266 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,949,340 while second doses are 802,926.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 41.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.95%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 239,461, Others 239,962 Health Workers 133,898, Teachers 122,349 while Security Officers are at 67,256.

This even as CS Kagwe Monday afternoon issued a stern warning to health facilities charging Kenyans to get Covid-19 vaccine.

He directed the Kenya Medical and Dentist Board (KMPDU) to revoke operating licences for health facilities found charging Kenyans for Covid-19 vaccine.

”I direct the Kenya Medical and Dentist Board to begin de-registration of facilities charging people for vaccines and the individuals who have participated in illegal vaccination practices,” he said.

Kagwe warned persons with intentions to pilfer vaccines from Government facilities saying that they will face the full force of the law.

He further warned health workers against colluding with outsiders to issue them with vaccines without the authority of the Ministry of Health.

“Such a situation will lead to immediate disciplinary action,” said CS Kagwe.

CS Kagwe also directed Counties and health facilities issued with vaccines to account for them. Also https://www.kbc.co.ke/kagwe-issues-warning-to-facilities-charging-for-covid-vaccine/