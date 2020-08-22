355 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from 5,724 samples tested bringing to 32,118 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests done so far are 417,804.

Out of the new cases 339 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners with 213 are males and 142 females.

The youngest case is a two-year old-baby while the oldest is 81 years.

A statement from the Ministry of Health stated that, 296 patients had recovered from the disease, with 202 being from the Home-Based Care program and 94 from various hospitals.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 18,453.

10 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the fatality to 542.

Nairobi continues to lead with 118 cases followed by Mombasa and Nakuru with 25 cases each.

Kiambu has 23 cases, Kajiado 20, Migori 20, Machakos 18, Lamu 15, Kisumu

9, Narok 9, Laikipia 9, Homabay 7, Busia 6, Bomet 6, Taita Taveta 5, Kitui 5, Kericho 5, Garissa 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Murang’a 4, Kirinyaga 4, Kisii 3, Samburu 2, Vihiga 1, Marsabit 1, Meru 1, Kwale 1, Kilifi 1, Embu 1, Nandi 1, Nyandarua 1, Tana River 1.

Sub County distribution: 118 cases in Nairobi are in, Westlands (20), Embakasi East (13), Langata (12), Kasarani (11), Dagoretti North (9), Embakasi South (8), Embakasi West (6), Kibra (6), Roysambu (6), Starehe (6), Makadara (5), Dagoretti South (3), Embakasi Central (3), Embakasi North (3), Ruaraka (3), Kamukunji (2) and Mathare (2).

In Mombasa, the 25 cases are in Likoni (17), Mvita (7) and Nyali (1), while in Nakuru, the 25 cases are in Naivasha (11), Nakuru East (4), Nakuru West (4), Rongai (4) and

Gilgil (2). In Kiambu, the 23 cases are in, Thika (10), Ruiru (5), Lari (3), Kikuyu (2), Kabete, Kiambu Town and Limuru (1) case each.

In Kajiado, the 20 cases are in Kajiado East (15), Kajiado North (3) and Kajiado Central

(2). In Migori, the 20 cases are Suna East (12), Awendo (4), Kuria West (3) and Nyatike (1). In Machakos, all the 18 cases are in Athi River, while the 15 cases in Lamu, are all in Lamu West, and in Kisumu, all the 9 cases are in Kisumu Central.

In Narok, the 9 cases are in Narok North (6), Transmara West (2), and Narok West

(1), and the 9 cases in Laikipia, are in Laikipia East (8) and Laikipia West (1). In Homabay, the 7 cases are in Rachuonyo South (5) and Ndhiwa (2) while in Busia, the 6 cases are in Teso North (4) and Matayos (2). The 6 cases in Bomet are all in Bomet East, the 5 cases in Taita Taveta, are all in Voi, the 5 cases in Kitui, are in Kitui Central (3) and Kitui West (2), while the 5 cases in Kericho, are all in in Ainamoi. In Garissa, the 4 cases are.

In Dadaab (3) and Garissa Town (1), the 4 cases in Uasin Gishu, are in Ainabkoi (3) and Turbo (1), the 4 cases in Murang’a, are in Mathioya (3) and Maragua (1) while the 4 cases in Kirinyaga, are all in Kirinyaga Central. In Kisii, the 3 cases are all in Kitutu Chache

South, while in Samburu, the 2 cases are all in Samburu

Central.

The case in Vihiga is in Sabatia, the case in Marsabit is in Moyale, the case in Meru is in Imenti North, the case in Kwale is in Lunga Lunga, the case in Kilifi is in Kaloleni, the case in Embu is in Manyatta, the case in Nandi is in Chesumei, the case in Nyandarua, is in Ndaragwa while the case in Tana River is in Garsen.