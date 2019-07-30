35kgs of Ivory worth Ksh18M seized in Kilifi

Police in Rabai Sub-County in Kilifi County have seized 35 Kilograms of ivory worth Ksh18 million.

Two suspects believed to be the owners of the elephant tusks were also arrested Tuesday morning during a raid in Makombeni village in Rabai Sub-County.

Two other suspects managed to escape during the crackdown but police officers are still pursuing them while the two other suspects who are in our custody are helping with investigations.

Rabai Sub-County Police Commander David Maina said the consignment weighed 185 kilograms.

Mr Maina said it is believed that the tusks were poached from elephants in Tsavo National Park or neighbouring ranches in Taita Taveta.

Police reports indicate that the tusks had been hidden in sacks which and buried underground.

John Chisiwa Ngoma and Mwauchi Mgaza are in lawful custody and will be arraigned on Wednesday.