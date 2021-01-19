35pc of buildings risk demolition due to safety concerns

Written By: Benson Rioba

PHOTO | File

The government says 35% of all buildings in the country are unfit for habitation and will soon be demolished.

Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa blames poor workman ship as a result of limited financing in the construction sector as most investors lack adequate capital to put up quality structures.

The country has in the recent past witnessed structural failures that have claimed several lives as a number of buildings under construction collapses.

Though the amendment on the Construction Act that was passed last year gives the National Construction Authority powers to demolish faulty structure, experts are blaming inadequate capital for substandard structures.

The National Construction Authority says some developers lack finances to complete their initial designs making adjustments midway therefore compromising the stability of the buildings.

NCA has started marking faulty structures, adding that many have failed to meet the required architectural standards.

This as some building will only need minimal structural adjustments to meet the required standards.

The National Construction Authority is drafting policies to formalize involvement of the SMEs in the Kshs.300 billion construction industry.

Developers have been encouraged to invest more in green buildings for sustainability.

