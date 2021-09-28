3,664,721 Kenyans vaccinated against COVID-19, Ministry says

A total of 3,664,721 vaccines had so far been administered across the Country against a targeted population of 27,246,033 as at Monday 27th May.

Of the number, 2,771,051 are first doses while second doses were at 893,670.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 32.3%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating targeted population of 27,246,033.

Baringo County leads in vaccination with 16,873 people vaccinated followed by Bomet with 17,439. Bungoma with 45,463, Busia with 20,128 and Elgeyo Marakwet with 14,929 vaccinations completes the top five Counties.

West Pokot has the lowest number of vaccinated people with 7,530 followed by Wajir with 4,904, Vihiga with 21,492, Uasin Gishu 83,587 and Turkana with 8,35.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 4.0 % after 255 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 6,305 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases 249 of them are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. 138 males, 117 are females. The youngest is a 4-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years

In terms of County distribution Nairobi leads with 51, Kitui has 27, Nakuru 14, Garissa 13, Murang’a 11 Uasin Gishu 10, Kisii 10, Kericho 9, Nyeri 8, Kiambu, Laikipia, Makueni and Mombasa 7 each, Kakamega 6, Isiolo, Meru, Migori, Turkana and Tharaka Nithi 5 each, West Pokot, Marsabit and Kisumu 4 each, Lamu, Mandera, Nyandarua, Siaya and Busia 3 each, Embu, Machakos, Tana River, Baringo, Kajiado and Narok 2 each while Taita Taveta, Wajir, Kilifi and Kirinyaga had 1 case each

During the same period, 508 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, 458 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 50 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 241,180 of whom 195,050 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,130 are from various health facilities countrywide.

7 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while six are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,116.

A total of 1,078 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,303 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

77 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 of whom are on ventilatory support and 30 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation. Another 349 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 336 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU)