37 million Kenyans so far registered for Huduma Namba

The government has disclosed that some 37 million Kenyans enrolled for Huduma Namba during the first phase of registration.

Those who missed out in the first phase of registration should however not worry given that Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna says the second phase will begin by the end of April.

“During phase one we managed to register 37 million Kenyans. Out of these 20 million are adults. 17 million are people below the age of 18.” He said while issuing an update on Huduma Namba roll out exercise

Oguna further disclosed Thursday that 2.2 million messages have been sent to different card owners.

He however expressed concerned regarding the number of Kenyans who responded to them, noting that just about 300,000 Kenyans have responded to messages requiring them to pick up the cards.

“A few of just get this message and perhaps just ignore it. We are asking Kenyans that when you get this message please respond to it so that it makes it easy to be assisted.”

The Rtd Col. also warned that unscrupulous individuals are out to take advantage of the issuance of the card especially to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“We are also aware that some people have received messages that are not coming from Huduma Namba secretariat. There are fraudsters out there. There are those who have sent messages asking them to pay 100 shillings for the processing of Huduma Namba card.” he said

“We are telling you that Huduma Namba card is free…nobody should be asked to pay anything and the message you will receive will come from Huduma Namba it will not come as a telephone number.” He added

according to Oguna, the process of acquiring the Huduma Namba will henceforth proceed just like has been the case with the Identity Card.