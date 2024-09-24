Kericho MCAs approve motion to impeach Governor Mutai

A notice of motion to impeach Kericho governor Erick Mutai has been tabled at the County Assembly.

Sigowet ward MCA Weldon Rogony, the mover of the motion, accused the governor of gross violation of the constitution, gross violation of various National and County laws and abuse of office.

37 out of 47 MCAs supported the motion, meeting the required threshold of 32 votes.

The Kericho County Assembly majority leader Philip Rono said the governor has been given seven days to defend himself, hence he will be required to face the assembly on 2nd October 2024 before members debate and vote for the ouster.

The governor is accused of misappropriation, misallocation and illegal drawings of County revenue and County finances.

He is also accused of misappropriating and abetting misappropriation of publicly raised funds.

Illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals and transfers, and usurpation of the constitutional and statutory functions of the County Public Service were also raised against the governor.

Other accusations are bullying, incitement, vilification and indecent sexual conduct.

Read the specific grounds of the motion>Impeachment Motion Governor Kericho