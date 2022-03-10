A study conducted by TIFA Research shows that Kenyans believe that the August 9th presidential election will be free and fair.

However, the survey said that Kenyans are nearly equally divided in terms of their current level of confidence as to the integrity of the August election.

The study said 37 per cent of Kenyans believe there will be no integrity issues in this year’s Presidential elections.

“With about one third completely confident that it will be free and fair and the same proportions who feel “somewhat” and not confident all about this and those not sure stood at 37% Vs 32% Vs 32%,” read TIFA’s report released Thursday.

The research conducted in three counties of Nairobi, Busia and Murang’a, supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga expressed complete confidence about the forthcoming election’s integrity than those of Ruto at 47pc and 40pc respectively.

“Though given the DP’s recent statements it may be expected that this gap will be even larger when TIFA conducts its next survey,” said TIFA.

While on his foreign tour of the US, the DP downplayed any concerns of possible vote rigging in the General Elections.

He stated that he had full confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying his opponents were not a threat to his votes.