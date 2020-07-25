375 test positive as countrywide infections rise to 16,643

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rashid Aman has on Saturday announced 375 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The cases emanated from a sample pool of 2,052 samples that were taken for testing by the Health Ministry.

Kenya’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 16,643 so far.

Out of 375, 351 are Kenyans while 24 are foreign nationals.

229 are male while 146 are female. The youngest is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 90.

Four have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 278.

128 patients have recovered from COVID-19, 74 from home-based care while 51 were discharged from various health facilities in the country. The number of recoveries stand at 7,574

Nairobi County leads with a total of 240 cases, followed by Kajiado 36, Kiambu 31, Migori 16, Machakos 15, Nakuru 14, Nyeri five, Kisumu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Mombasa 3, Trans-Nzoia 2, Meru 1, Kakamega 1, Kisii, Siaya, Vihiga and Muranga one each.

In Nairobi’s sub-counties; Westlands leads with 31 cases, Lang’ata 30, Dagoretti-North 36, Kibra 26, Makadara 19, Embakasi-South 14, Starehe 13, Embakasi-East 12, and Embakasi-West 12.