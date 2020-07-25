375 test positive as countrywide infections rise to 16,643

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
18

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rashid Aman has on Saturday announced 375 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The cases emanated from a sample pool of 2,052 samples that were taken for testing by the Health Ministry.

Kenya’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 16,643 so far.

Also Read  Sexual violence blamed for new HIV infections, unwanted pregnancies

Out of 375, 351 are Kenyans while 24 are foreign nationals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

229 are male while 146 are female. The youngest is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 90.

Four have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 278.

Also Read  Record 796 COVID-19 cases recorded in Kenya, as 378 recover

128 patients have recovered from COVID-19, 74 from home-based care while 51 were discharged from various health facilities in the country. The number of recoveries stand at  7,574

Nairobi County leads with a total of 240 cases, followed by Kajiado 36, Kiambu 31, Migori 16, Machakos 15, Nakuru 14, Nyeri five, Kisumu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Mombasa 3, Trans-Nzoia 2, Meru 1, Kakamega 1, Kisii, Siaya, Vihiga and Muranga one each.

Also Read  UK Government to fund Covid-19 research in the country

In Nairobi’s sub-counties; Westlands leads with 31 cases, Lang’ata 30, Dagoretti-North 36, Kibra 26, Makadara 19, Embakasi-South 14, Starehe 13, Embakasi-East 12, and Embakasi-West 12.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Muraya Kamunde

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR