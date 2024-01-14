38 arrested as NACADA officials raid illegal Shisha dens in Nyali

Officers from the National Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) have arrested 38 people after they raided Shisha dens in Nyali, Mombasa County.

During the raid, over 47 Shisha pots and 700 Shisha ingredients were recovered from the unscrupulous entrepreneur in the Nyali palatial area turned into shisha dens and brothels.

NACADA CEO Dr Anthony Omerikwa speaking during the night raid said the team conducted a sting operation in two Shisha dens in Nyali.

“We got information that there are joints that have been selling Shisha. Shisha has been banned since 2017 and upon accessing the premises, we were able to apprehend 38 (among them 29 males) suspects including the proprietor and the manager.

We were able to collect over 47 shisha pots, over 700 shisha ingredients which we will subject to an assessment to verify the contents from the Government Chemist,” Dr Omerikwa further said.

The CEO said, if the samples collected from the two crime scene dens are determined, the suspects’ charges will be updated. For now, they will remain apprehended and will be at the cells awaiting arraignment in court on Monday,” he said.

Omerikwa further said NACADA will not relent war on drugs and substance abuse to ensure the vice must come to an end.

The CEO further confirmed, the hideout had business operating license from 2017, the same year the government banned the use of Shisha.

“The license we were shown has expired as it was only issued for a month, in August 2017. We are going to work with the County Government to ensure that such places as this are licensed,” said Omerikwa.

He said they will work to ensure that alcohol and drug abuse is diminished to the extent that it is no longer a threat to society.

“Some of these dens are breeding grounds for criminal enterprise. Some of these places are where our young people are inducted into alcohol and drug abuse,” CEO said.

The raids, he said, is the beginning of a long journey that will be undertaken across the country to rid the country of alcoholism and drug abuse.

The CEO further said NACADA will collaborate with the Mombasa county government to establish the circumstances under which the license was given.

The two joints where the raids were carried out, were dirty and dilapidated but lavish lifestyle was portrayed by the luxurious vehicle parked inside by the revelers.