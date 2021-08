Ukasi Secondary school in Mwingi East Sub-county, Kitui County is facing upsurge of COVID-19 cases, with 38 students and 3 teachers testing positive for coronavirus. According to the school principal Philomena Muema, the cases were discovered when one of the teachers who had complained of severe pains and coughing tested positive for the virus. Later several students started exhibiting similar symptoms . 36 students are quarantined at the school while 3 others are at Mwingi Level Four hospital.