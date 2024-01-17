38 teams in draw for this year’s FKF Mozzart Bet Cup

A total of 38 football clubs have enlisted for this years Football Kenya Federation Cup albeit known as Mozzart Bet Cup for sponsorship reasons following the draw conducted Wednesday at the Kenya Institute for Special Education, KISE, Nairobi.

Of the 38, 14 clubs are from the top tier while 6 are from the second tier, National Super League clubs. The competition has also attracted 4 FKF Division One clubs and 14 regional clubs.

Holders Kakamega Homeboyz begin their tile defense against division 2 side Solian City. Eleven time champions Gor Mahia are drawn against Denmak while PAC University face stern test against 10 time winners AFC Leopards.

The tournament is set to kick off on February 24th with round of 32 matches.

The winners of the tournament will will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup. Last years winners Kakamega Homeboyz failed to get past the preliminary stage after being bundled out by Libya’s Al Ahli Bengazi.

Round of 32 Fixtures

(Vegpro vs Kenya Police) vs (Wisdom Soccer Academy vs Posta Rangers)

(Al Azizia vs Luanda Villa) vs (Eldoro Sports Club Villa vs Mombasa Stars)

(Marafiki vs FC Talanta) vs (Bungoma Stars vs Bandari)

Silibwet vs Sofapaka

Shalimar vs Shabana

PAC University vs AFC Leopards

Compel Sports Club vs Kajiado

Zetech Titans vs Mara Sugar

Karatina Homeboyz vs Bidco United

MOFA vs KCB

Solian City vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Bumbani Stars vs Tusker

BomachogeBorabu vs SS Assad

Denmak vs Gor Mahia

Harvest of Hope Africa vs Ulinzi Stars

Nyamira Super Eagles vs Kariobangi Sharks