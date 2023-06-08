First Lady Rachel Ruto leads tree planting exercise in Kakamega

First Lady Rachel Ruto joined students and community members in planting trees at the Shikusa Block located within Kakamega Forest.

She says witnessing the profound vigour demonstrated by the school children during the planting of 30,000 trees was truly inspiring.

The First Lady has pledged to spearhead the restoration of a substantial 500 acres of degraded land within the Kakamega Forest.

The initiative is part of the National Tree Growing Initiative, a nationwide endeavour aimed at increasing Kenya’s tree cover from the current 12.13% to 30% through planting of 15 billion trees by 2032.

The Office of the First Lady has set a goal of planting 500 million trees by 2032.