388 test positive for COVID-19, as 63 recover

388 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 4,287 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 41, 546 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Out of the new cases, 383 are Kenyans and five are foreigners.

284 are males while 104 are females with the youngest being a four-year old infant while the oldest is 85 years.

Nakuru County leads with 86 cases followed by Nairobi with 84, Mombasa 51, Trans Nzoia 49, Kiambu 29, Kisumu 17, Kericho 11, Meru 10, Busia 10, Bungoma 8, Machakos 7, Garissa 5, Kajiado 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Nyamira 3, Nyeri 2, Siaya 2, Makueni 2, Nandi 2, Kwale 2, and Nyandarua 2.

61 people have recovered from the disease, 40 discharged from various hospitals while 23 from the Home-Based Care Program bringing total recoveries to 31,000.

Six patients have succumbed to the disease raising the fatality to 766.