3rd suspect in Rwanda based businessman murder arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the third suspect in the gruesome murder of Rwanda based businessman George Mwangi Kamau.

John Muikiriria Mwangi, who went missing on the same day as the deceased was arrested at Karinga location in Gatundu South sub county.

His arrest brings the number of suspects accused of the cold blooded murder to three.

The arrest follows comprehensive investigations conducted by sleuths from the homicide department, who took over investigations into the murder.

According to the detectives the second accused Morris Kamau Mbugua was hired on October 8, 2022, by the main suspect Gladys Njeri Mwangi Alias Chania, a day before the deceased was murdered while John Muikiriria Mwangi, went missing on the same day.

According to Chania, John Mwangi, who had worked at the home for four years allegedly failed to return home after she sent him to deposit some money on Mpesa.

A prima facie case was established against the accused, the main suspect Gladys Chania and Morris Kamau Mbugua who were charged on 2nd November 2022 at Kiambu law courts.

After conducting thorough forensic documentation of the deceased’s house in Mang’u, detectives based at the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, Homicide department, Forensic Crime Scene and photographic units concluded that George Mwangi was murdered in his house before his body was dumped at Kieni forest.

Pieces of blood stained metal rods, blood soaked bed sheets, stained curtains and clothing were part of the exhibits that were recovered in the house by the sleuths based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

The third suspect will be arraigned at Kiambu law courts Monday morning.