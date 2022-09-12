The National 3x 3 under 23 women’s basketball team leaves for Romania Tuesday morning for the FIBA Under 23 World championship where they expect to impress on their debut at the global event.

The championship is scheduled to take place from 14th to 16th of this month in Romania.

The team of 4 captained by Alexandra Adala has been training at Strathmore and Nyayo national stadium where they qualified for the world event after they beat Uganda 15-12 in the Africa U23 Southern zone edition.

Adala will be joined by Madina Ogot who was the most valuable player, Jackeline Kogo who contributed immensely towards their qualification, and Yvonne Okello who replaced Babra Achieng who is involved in the national school games.

The team is drawn in Pool D against Japan and Lithuania with their first match against the Asians this Wednesday.

Coach Tony Ochieng is optimistic of a good performance adding that their first stop should be nothing short of a win.

Team Manager Hilmi Ali said they had a lot of faith in the team which they are nurturing for the future as 3-on-3 basketball continues to make inroads in the country.

Meanwhile the squad received a sponsorship boost Ksh.1Million from the national Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K, ahead of their participation in the championship.