4 by 4 Challenge set for return in August

The annual 4×4 offroad championship is set to return this year in August 21-22 after months of inactivity due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The event which will take place at Champagne Park in Kajiado County is expected to attract interest from various drivers who are set to participate in a battle well known to be the true test of man and machine versus the elements.

According to liason officer George Obama, preparations are underway to stage a great competition.

“Just like it has been before we are planning an epic competition. We were disrupted by the current pandemic but all is not lost.Currently we are urging all those interested to register for participation because it promises to be a tantalizing affair ” he said.

The event which takes place in different locations especially in Kipeto where the roads or tracks are un-surfaced with mud, gravel, rocks , riverbeds and water filled pools has drawn a lot of interest from the petrol heads, adventure and outdoor lovers in Kenya.

Patron of the Champagne Park 4X4 challenge Johnson Kimathi who has been an enthusiast of rally for decades having served the same role in the Marlboro Safari Rally of early 1990s is looking forward to a competitive event.

It’s not a race against time and speed but it is about skill of the driver and the power of the machine being driven with participants competing in three types of categories;beginner,intermediate and expert.

Beginners come in with their everyday use 4X4 vehicles to test the car’s power as well as the driver’s skill to maneuver the course set out.

The intermediate stage involves attending a minimum three trainings, offered at Champagne Park when the track is not being used for competitions while at the expert level,one must take up additional training of a minimum of 20 sessions—and own a modified vehicle having good tryes with great treads.

To get past these “natural” obstacles, drivers must in addition to brute force of their vehicles, use technical and tactical expertise to complete the multiple stages across the competition course.

Off-road vehicles have a rich history, with their roots dating from the very early 1900’s with an inventor by the name of Adolphe Kegresse. He developed what is today to be considered the very first true off-road vehicles, employing the use of caterpillar style tracks that were easily adaptable to normal trucks or cars.