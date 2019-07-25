4 by 4 challenge set for this weekend at the Champagne Park in Kajiado

This year’s second edition of the 4 by 4 Challenge, slated for this weekend at the Champagne Park in Kajiado County, has attracted a total of 26 drivers.

The 4 by 4 challenge which originated in Britain in the late 1800s has tremendously gained inroads in Kenya.

A 4×4 Challenge is an out-of-town event where off-road enthusiasts, professionals and thrill-seekers compete with their 4×4 cars against each other to complete a set course of off-road challenges.

Following the success of the 1st edition, the organizers are now aiming to make the event as popular as the Kenya National Rally championship.

And just like the Safari Rally, safety has been prioritized, with drivers being advised to avail their vehicles for inspection before the event begins.

The champagne park features hot showers, proper toilets, electric perimeter fence, full drinks bar, kitchen and lots of space for camping.

The challenge will feature the Gauntlet stage, track stage, blindfold for beginners and many challenging stages with teams categorised into Beginner, Intermediate and Expert depending on car or driver expertise.

The beginner stage will have eight drivers, the same as the expert category while the intermediate level has attracted ten drivers.

Seasoned drivers are hopeful that the more the sport spreads, the higher the chances of participation from professional drivers.

Competitor rates are Beginner Ksh 3500, Intermediate Ksh 5500 and Experts Ksh 7500.