4 cold weather mocktails to keep you warm

Sometimes during the colder months it’s hard to remember to drink enough water and stay hydrated. Not only that but as the weather gradually changes and it gets cooler, you’re constantly searching for ways to keep you warm. The challenge comes when you’re not into alcohol but would still like a cozy brew to keep you warm. No worries for here are some options:

1. Green Tea Hot Toddy

Ingredients: Green tea, orange juice, honey, lemon juice, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, cinnamon sticks, lemon slices

Directions: In a large glass or mug, add in the honey, orange juice, lemon juice, cloves and nutmeg. Top with hot, freshly brewed green tea and give it a stir. Add in a cinnamon stick, garnish with lemon and whole star anise if you’re feeling fancy. Serve and enjoy warm!

2. Hot buttered pineapple mocktail

Ingredients: Butter pineapple juice, ginger, cloves, cinnamon sticks

Directions: All the ingredients go into a saucepan and brought to the boil before simmering and serving. Pour into Irish coffee glasses or large mugs and add a cinnamon stick stirrer. Sprinkle over a dusting of ground spices (such as nutmeg or star anise) too if you like.

3. The Zero Eggnog

Ingredients: one can of full fat coconut milk, almond milk, 1/4 cup of cashew, 1/4 cup of maple syrup, teaspoon of ground cinnamon, teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg, ground cloves, sea salt.

Directions: Add all the ingredients to a blender then blend until smooth. Transfer to a pitcher and chill for 3-4 hours. Pour into chilled glasses.

4. Cranberry Sage Mocktail

Ingredients: Sugar, Sage, Cranberry Juice, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Water

Directions: For the simple syrup > Add the water and sugar to a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from the heat then add the sage leaves. Leave to cool for 30 minutes. Fill a glass with ice. and pour in the cranberry juice and simple syrup. Top with the sparkling water and garnish with sage leaves.