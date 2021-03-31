4 KCSE invigilators arrested for exam leakage arraigned in Court

Four KCSE invigilators arrested in Migori yesterday for exam leakage have been arraigned in Rongo law courts Wednesday morning.

According to the charge sheet, one of the teachers who was supervising examination at a hospital where one student was doing the exams was found transporting the student’s papers alone.

The four who include the Rongo Centre manager, Supervisor and two invigilators have been remanded for ten days and their case will be heard on 9th April.

Early Learning and Basic Education PS Dr Julius Jwan said they are closely monitoring some schools in Nyanza region urging all schools principals to be keen with their deputies

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Following their arrest yesterday, Education CS George Magoha said the long arm of the Government’s security system will catch up with unscrupulous people who think they can breach the watertight security measures.

“We wish to inform the country that we unearthed a case of an early exposure of some papers during this examination. Under this circumstances, unprofessional examination officials manage to expose the examinations a little earlier than the scheduled time once the papers leave safely from the examinations container. The questions are then shared to the targeted candidates just before the examinations start,” Magoha said.