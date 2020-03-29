4 more Coronavirus cases confirmed in Kenya, total rises to 42

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced four more cases of Coronavirus/Covid-19 cases bringing the number of infected persons to 42.

He said one of them is a Kenyan and the other three are foreigners from the United States of America, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

“In the last 24 hours, a total of 69 samples from suspected cases of coronavirus have been analyzed in our various laboratories: out of those we have received confirmation that 4 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease,” CS Kagwe said.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Kenya to 42.

The CS also confirmed that the infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours after a total of 69 samples from suspected cases of Coronavirus were analysed in various laboratories.

According to CS Kagwe, three of the new cases are based in Nairobi and one is in Mombasa.

He further noted that the tracing of 1,426 contacts is ongoing.

“Out of this number, 215 have been discharged after completing their mandatory 14 days follow up period. Currently, our teams are monitoring 919 close contacts with another 18 admitted at Mbagathi Hospital awaiting test results,” the CS stated.

The CS also stated that 2,050 people are in mandatory quarantine over coronavirus in 14 centres and warned Kenyans against sharing fake statistics.

“We are expanding the capacity in counties and asking everybody to think ahead together. This is a Kenyan issue and every Kenyan should be onboard,” he said.

He also said employers must release their employees in good time to meet the curfew time of 7pm or else prepare accommodation for them.

The CS reiterated the importance of observing high standards of hygiene such as regular washing of hands with soap and water.

On ventilators, CS Kagwe noted that the World Bank has donated 250 of them and “every effort is being made to secure as many as possible.”

He further stated that the Government expects that the relevant companies will start manufacturing personal protective gear from next week.

“We have the capacity for at least 1000 beds that we are putting in addition to what we have,” he added.

The Health CS also announced plans to hire 1000 more medical personnel to boost the existing numbers.

The Health CS also sternly warned leaders peddling misinformation, …” it is immoral and unethical for anyone, more so a leader in the country to mislead people for whatever reason….”

“The misinformation doing rounds on social media where a leader is claiming that over 7,000 people are in mandatory quarantine is not true,” he stated.

To date, Kenya has tested 877 persons for the Coronavirus disease.