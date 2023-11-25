4 more suspects in Ksh94M Wells Fargo heist arrested

Eight people have so far been arrested while two prime suspects are still at large

Detectives have arrested four more employees of Wells Fargo linked to the theft of Ksh94 million in transit by the security company.

The four are Joel Oyuchi Mweseli – controller/planner, the in charge of drivers Harrison Mugendi Njeru, fleet supervisor Caleb Ouma Okinyi and the in charge of crew commanders Mr Ronald Ouma Oluu.

According to the DCI, the suspects who will be spending the weekend in police custody are believed to have conspired with the two prime suspects (Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki) who are still at large.

The arrest makes eight the total number of suspects in custody over the daring heist after four others were nabbed days ago and over Ksh9 million recovered in a jerrycan at a house in Roysambu.

Investigations are still underway to track down the remaining suspects, as those apprehended today cool heels at Capitol Hill Police Station pending arraignment at Milimani Law Courts on Monday 27th.

“After thorough analysis of forensic evidence, detectives pursuing suspects in the November 6 thievery of over Sh94.9 million while on transit by Wells Fargo staffers have today arrested four more suspected accomplices, all employees of the courier and security company,” the DCI said in a statement on X.

“Besides negligence of duty, the four staffers who are guests of the state for the weekend are believed to have conspired with the two prime suspects (Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki) who are still at large” DCI added.