4-year-old girl dies after unknown assailants torch house in Mwingi

Written By: KBC Correspondent

Four people were in the house when the house was set on fire.

A four year old girl died while being treated at a private hospital in Mwingi after their house was torched by unknown assailants.

Confirming the incident, Mwingi Central Police Commander Mr Peter Mutuma said that four people were in the house when the house was set on fire.

One died and three were admitted in private hospitals in Mwingi and Kitui towns.

The incident happened in Kivou village, Mwingi Central Sub County.

The area has experienced two incidences of insecurity in the last 7 days.

Area residents blame police for laxity in containing the situation which has subjected them to untold anguish.

They are calling for the law enforcers to arrest the suspects.

