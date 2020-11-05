Kenyan thriller, 40 Sticks, will premiere internationally mid-November

40 Sticks a Kenyan thriller is set to premiere on the international streaming platform Netflix. The film will be the second to premiere on the platform after Sincerely Daisy which was received with mixed reviews by Kenyans.

40 Sticks is a film about a group of prisoners trapped in a crashed prison bus fighting to stay alive when they realize there is a mysterious killer lurking in the shadows.

The film’s trailer dropped today and features scenes of violence with mysterious religious undertones that make it a gritty Kenyan film we have yet to see on Netflix.

The film stars Robert Agengo, Bilal Mwaura, Andreo Kamau, Catejan Boy, Arabron Nyyeneque, Shiviske Shivisi and Xavier Ywaya and is directed by Victor Gatonye.

The movie is set to premiere on November 20th.

