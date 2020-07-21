400 interns to graduate from the DigiTalent programme on Wednesday

400 interns who benefitted from the Presidential Digital Talent Programme (PDTP) are set to graduate on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

The Cohort IV interns received hands-on training in software development, systems security, Networks and Infrastructure with a focus on equipping them with digital skills and digital values.

The interns during their training made a significant contribution to national projects such as the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) that is also being implemented by ICTA and supporting the development of ICT systems for the government.

The Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Joe Mucheru, will preside over their graduation this Wednesday.

DigiTalent is an internship programme that develops the ICT talent pool in Kenya through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

It is a partnership between government, public and private sector stakeholders and is to be implemented by the Ministry of Information Communications and Technology (MoICT) through the ICT Authority (ICTA).

The programme was borne out of the need for the government to enhance its capacity to use ICT ineffective public service delivery.

It also provides a training ground for potential employees and an affordable labour pool of freshly qualified individuals in government offices.

PDTP offers participants an opportunity to understand government services, and provides them with a chance to contribute towards improving service delivery to Kenyan citizens.