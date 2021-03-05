400 test positive as four succumb to Covid

400 people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 5,189 tested in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 107,729.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,322,806.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 367 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners.

248 are males and 154 are females with the youngest being a nine-month old infant while the oldest is 95 years.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1873.

A total of 494 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,615 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

There are 67 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen and eight are on observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

77 patients have recovered from the disease, 50 from various health facilities while 27 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care bringing the total number of recoveries to 87,176.