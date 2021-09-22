402 people test positive for Covid-19 as 10 succumb

Kenya recorded 402 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 6,715 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 6.0%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 247,358 from a total of 2,514,478 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 393 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 206 males while 196 are females.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (10), 10-19 years (19), 20-29 years (52), 30-39 (81), 40-49 (60), 50- 59 (61), 60 years and above (119).

Today 259 patients have recovered from the disease with 182 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 77 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 238,707 of whom 193,011 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,696 are from various health facilities.

10 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,018.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (8).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20- 29 (137), 30-39 years (370), 40-49 years (585), 50-59 years (955) 60 years and above (2,876).

A total of 1,306 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,857 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

94 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 66 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen.

7 patients are under observation.

Another 403 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 385 of them in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 84, Makueni 57, Nakuru 28, Kiambu 22, Kericho 19, Kakamega 17, Taita Taveta 17, Murang’a 13, Machakos 10, Garissa 10, Kisii 10, Kajiado 10, Bomet 9, Mandera 9, Meru 9, Kitui 8, Kirinyaga 8, Uasin Gishu 7, Laikipia 7, Nyeri 6, Marsabit 6, Embu 5, Kilifi 5, Mombasa 5, Narok 4, Homa Bay 4, Nyandarua 3, Tharaka Nithi 2, West Pokot 2, Lamu 1, Siaya 1, Nandi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Bungoma 1.

Vaccination

As of September 21 st, 2021, a total of 3,461,056 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses were 2,589,741 while the second doses were 871,315.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 33.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 279,727, aged 58 years and above 250,128, health workers 140,072, teachers 127,894 while security officers are at 73,494.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033. A total of 2,589,741 persons have so far been vaccinated for the first dose.