403 test positive to Covid as 18 succumb

403 people have tested positive to Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,577 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 175,176.

The positivity rate is now 7.2% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,864,020.

Out of the cases 399 are Kenyans except 4 that are foreigners.

215 are males and 188 females with the youngest is one-year-old baby while the oldest is 97 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



18 people have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,396.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (4), 60 years and above (10).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 (111), 30-39 years (277), 40-49 years (418), 50-59 years (702), 60 years and above (1,810).