403 test positive to Covid as 18 succumb

Written By: Christine Muchira

403 people have tested positive to Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,577 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 175,176.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The positivity rate is now 7.2% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,864,020.

Out of the cases 399 are Kenyans except 4 that are foreigners.

Also Read  Kisumu tightens Covid rules, orders disposal of unclaimed bodies

215 are males and 188 females with the youngest is one-year-old baby while the oldest is 97 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

18 people have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June.

Also Read  Panel shortlists 36 for IEBC commissioner jobs

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,396.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (4), 60 years and above (10).

Also Read  Navy Training College acquires new firefighting facility

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 (111), 30-39 years (277), 40-49 years (418), 50-59 years (702), 60 years and above (1,810).

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR