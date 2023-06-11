CS Nakhumicha lauds athletes Kipyegon,  Omanyala for always inspiring Kenyans

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has hailed Kenyan sports men and women among them 1500m specialist Faith Kipyegon and Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala for inspiring Kenyans through their stunning performance during the International championships across the world.

Speaking on Sunday after joining fellow parents at a children’s school sports day,the CS said the act was in the spirit of celebrating motherhood which is an esteemed privilege accorded to parents as a result of great showing by their children in their respective daily undertakings.

“Drawing motivation from two remarkable athletes, Faith Kipyegon and Ferdinand Omanyala , who continue to push boundaries and inspire us with their extraordinary achievements, I recently joined fellow parents at our children’s school sports day,” she wrote

On Friday, the 29-year-old Kipyegon produced a mouth-watering performance to crush the world 5,000 mark at the Paris Diamond League , beating world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in the process.

This came a week after the two-time Olympic 1500m champion shattered the world record in the same race to break an eight-year-old world record at the last Diamond League meet in Florence,Italy.

The 2022 100m Commonwealth Games gold medallist Omanyala on his part finished second on Friday after posting 9.98 behind world 200m champion Noah Lyles who scorched to victory in the 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Paris clocking 9.97seconds.

Nakhumicha, on Friday joined her compatriots from Sports and Tourism ministries Ababu Namwamba and Peninah Malonza respectively during the weigh-in press conference for the boxing match pitting Kenya’s Sarah Achieng and Argentina’s former WBC featherweight champion which took place on Saturday at the Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Albert Wesonga,a long serving football stakeholder currently in charge of Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards as the team manager believes Nakhumicha means well for the health of players in the country through proper insurance scheme.

“She met us Kiminini,Tranz-Nzoia county during the pre-season last year in December and through a promise reiterated her commitment of ensuring that players who form an integral part of the game are protected both on and off the field.She understands the critical role played by our sportspeople in entertainment, inspiring young people, and building our nation’s economy.Lack of proper medical insurance for the players leads to the loss of dependable players through long-term injuries which further cripple their careers” noted Wesonga

Only record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia earlier this year signed a partnership agreement with AAR to provide health insurance to the squad in an agreement which provides 40 players with inpatient coverage of Sh750,000 and outpatient coverage of Sh60,000 both on and off the field.