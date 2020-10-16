43% of casual labourers unable to afford one meal daily, report says

Written By: O'Brien Kimani
A shoe shiner attends to her customer in Nairobi. | Jackson Mnyamwezi

More casual labourers in the country are facing starvation due to massive job cuts in the sector and loss of cash flow in the economy. 

According to an economic status report by Twaweza a civil society organization, 43 percent of casual labourers did not eat for a whole day due to a lack of money since the coronavirus preventive measures were enforced early this year.

Since the first case of the Covid -19  was reported in the country in March this year there have been massive job cuts with measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus negatively affecting the economy.

According to a Twaweza Economic Report, households that depend on casual work for their livelihoods have been worst affected by the job cuts.

One out of three of these households has seen the main breadwinner lose their source of income, compared to one out of four Kenyan households overall.

In the past three months, 4 out of 10 casual workers did not eat for a whole day due to a lack of money or other resources, compared to 3 out of 10 of citizens in general.

On the other hand, 77 percent of Kenyans have reported increases in the price of food and other necessities.

Majority of the respondents are worried about their economic prospects and the political future of the country.

