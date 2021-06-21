43 year old man in court for defiling a minor

A petitioner has moved to court to challenge the implementation of the election law requiring those seeking for elective positions to posses a degree certificate.

In the petition Sheria Mtaani argues that the law violates the constitution, adding that it introduces unnecessary hurdles for those seeking to vie for elective posts.

In the petitions, sheria mtaani and Gloria Orwoba a youth and policy expert claim the implementation of the election law is discriminatory against many Kenyans who are good leaders but fall short of university academic qualifications.

Despite the law being passed just before the 2017 election, the National Assembly successfully lobbied for its suspension, pushing its implementation to the 2022 general polls.

Meanwhile, three witnesses Monday testified in the 39.5 billion shillings fake arms deal involving Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and five co accused.

Police officer Naomi Wanjiku who was manning the VIP lift that Echesa and two men of European decent used to access the Deputy President William Ruto’s office at Harambee House Annex on 13th February 2020 said she was not privy to the details of the visit and only escorted the guest to the DP’s office in the second flour.

Elsewhere a 43 year old man has been arraigned in Kabarnet Law Courts for allegedly defiling a minor.

Geoffrey Omose, a local tailor at Kabarnet and a guitarist at one of the churches within Kabarnet is accused of defiling the 17 year old girl who is a student on 12th June 2021.

He was released 200,000 shillings cash bail or a surety of the same amount.