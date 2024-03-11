State gazettes additional administrative units in Makueni County

The Government has gazetted additional administrative units in Makueni County to bring Government services to the people.

The new units include: One(1) Sub-County, four(4) Divisions, twenty eight (28) Locations and forty eight(48) Sub-Locations spread across the County.

According to the Cabinet Secretary Interior Ministry Kithure Kindiki, the new administrative units will also improve security, public order, and law enforcement to provide a conducive environment for socio-economic development.

He was speaking when he held a consultative meeting with Machakos County Security and Intelligence heads at the County Commissioner’s boardroom, Machakos Town.

The meeting was held to generate a local strategy for addressing challenges which include; Manufacture, sale and consumption of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and killer brews, vandalism of National assets including the Railway, organised land frauds and invasion of public and private property, and the trafficking in persons which remain key security concerns in Machakos County.

He said: “It is expected that the enhanced law enforcement capability will tame the incidents of vandalism of critical infrastructure (especially the railway), illicit brews, defilement, suicide and human-wildlife conflict.”

The CS operationalized the newly gazetted Kambu Sub-County and installed Teresia Mburu as the first Deputy County Commissioner, at Kambu Town.