43rd Ordinary Session of Permanent Representatives’ Committee underway

The 43rd Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC) kicked off Thursday, ahead of the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly Meeting, scheduled to take place on 5-6 February 2022 under the theme “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development”.

The PRC session started with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Covid-19 among which some AU Member State embassies lost diplomats and collaborators while the AU Commission lost staff members.

Permanent Representatives´ Committee (PRC) comprises Permanent Representatives to the Union and other plenipotentiaries of Member States. The PRC conducts the day-to-day business of the African Union (AU) on behalf of the Assembly and Executive Council.

Speaking during the virtual session, the Chairperson of the AU Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat reiterated his hope that this year will be marked by stronger collaboration between the Commission and the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) , in the continuation of a successful practice that has been strengthened in recent times.

He saluted the cooperation and support by the Chair of the PRC, Jean Léon Ngandu Ilunga, during the disruptive effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairperson of the AUC underscored that the covid-19 pandemic, beyond its disastrous health and socio-economic effects, has above all shed light on the structural weaknesses of health systems in Africa.

He reiterated the need for the AU Member States together with the Africa CDC, to reinforce the health sector.

Adding that: “The attention you will have to give to the modalities of operationalisation of the Africa CDC, to the partnerships in the manufacture of vaccines and to the quantitative aspect of the instruments of ratification for the establishment of the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA), will certainly facilitate the initiation of a break from the currently dominant pattern and to place Africa in a renewed approach to health issues.”

Mahamat noted, with satisfaction, the importance that PRC gave to the audit and matters. “These two points determine, in a way, the smooth running of our Union. The audit induces the implementation of accountability and guarantees a rational and responsible use of our both human and financial resources.”

“The management of our relations with partners, within the framework of multilateral cooperation, will have to take greater account of our interests, identified upstream in a concerted effort, in order to present a coherent posture to the partner articulated on common positions. Have we not often said that Africa must speak with one voice?,” Added the AUC Chairperson.

He further noted that the recommendations of the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Justice and Legal Matters will enable decisions concerning the ongoing Institutional Reform to acquire the necessary legal and political force for the phase of their operationalisation.

On his part, Jean Léon Ngandu Ilunga, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and Chair of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC), in his opening speech noted that the work of the Union has been seriously impacted by covid-19 pandemic and its consequences.

He commended the efforts made by the African Union Commission for the tireless efforts in following up with recommendations of the PRC.