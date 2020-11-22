44 underage children arrested in night raid at Mountain view estate

44 school children were arrested last night alongside their host in Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate and various brands of alcohol and bhang seized in the raid.

Detectives from the DCI say the 26 boys and 18 girls are aged between 14 and 17 years and are in either primary or high school.

They were arrested in a house at Mountain View Estate and police are carrying investigations to establish, “why the woman had hosted the children and how the children got to her house.”

The arrest comes barely a day after the DCI reveled that there is cartel using social media to prey of school girls by inviting them to parties yet they are underage.

The DCI continues has once again requested parents to take keen interest in their children’s activities at home and on social media networks now that they are at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says stern legal action will be taken against adults who abuse children.

On a different matter, detectives attached to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) on Saturday arrested two Administration Police Service officers who have been impersonating officers from NEMA and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The two, Benson Njoroge Mburu and Justus Mwangi Macharia together with another individual, Duncan Njogu Mukono were arrested after they obtained a substantial amount of money from their victims.

The officers were stationed at Kiambu sub county offices and Modagashe sub county offices respectively but are currently on interdiction.

They will be arraigned in court on Monday with charges of impersonation contrary to section 382 of the Penal Code being preferred.