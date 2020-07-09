447 COVID-19 cases reported, as tally nears 9000 mark

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases inched closer to 9,000 after 447 more people tested positive for the disease, the highest number ever to be recorded since the first case was reported in March.

The new cases over the last 24 hours were detected from a sample size of 3,803 people raising the national caseload to 8,975.

Of the 447, 405 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners, 280 are men and 167 are female. The youngest is one year while the oldest is 88 years.

64 patients have been discharged bringing total number of recoveries to 2,657.

The death toll climbed to 173 after four more patients succumbed to the disease.

Nairobi has 318 case, Kiambu has 33, Kajiado 25, Nakuru 23, Machakos 18, Mombasa 14, Uasin-Gishu 7, Busia 3, Laikipia 2, Kericho, Makueni, Migori and Turkana have 1 each.

In Nairobi, the 318 cases are in; Dagoretti North (70), Westlands (43) Kibra (40), Embakasi East (35), Ruaraka (25), Starehe (20), Makadara (14), Emabakasi West (13), Embakasi South (11), Kasarani (10), Langata (10), Roysambu (9), Embakasi Central (6) and Embakasi South, Embakasi North, Kamukunji and Mathare with 3 cases each

Mombasa County which has been hailed for its highest level of preparedness has the highest infection and fatality rates. 335 patients are under home-based care.

To date, the county has over 1,663 active cases with the numbers expected to go up after the ban on cessation of movement was lifted.

“From a statistical point of view, 138 people at the moment, test positive from every 100,000 sample run in Mombasa while in Nairobi it is 100 for every 100,000 people. This shows Mombasa is ahead of others” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe speaking during an inspection tour of Mombasa County.

Kagwe who was speaking Thursday during an inspection tour of Mombasa County reiterated his call for personal responsibility and strict adherence to preventive measures to fight the pandemic.

“The numbers should not scare us ….what we are seeing today in terms of the numbers is exactly what we had expected to see, in fact, we said so some time back. We said that we expected the figures to go up and that is what we are preparing for”.