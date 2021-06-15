456 test positive for COVID-19 with positivity rate now at 8.1%

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 8.1% after 456 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hrs from a sample size of 5,626.

From the cases, 424 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 266 are males and 190 females, the youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 92 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 176,137 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,876,105.

Nairobi with 116 has the highest number of cases followed by Kisumu with 66, Busia with 42, Siaya 30, Mombasa 28, Kilifi 26, Homa Bay 22, Bomet and Kakamega 18 each, Nyamira 12, Nakuru 10, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia 9 each, Kisii and Meru 6 each, Kericho and Vihiga 5 each, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Kiambu 3, Bungoma, Garissa, Turkana, Kajiado, Laikipia and Machakos 2 each while Makueni, Murang’a, Nandi, Narok, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Migori, Embu and Kirinyaga had 1 case each.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



During the same period 535 patients recovered from the disease, 439 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 96 were from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 120,894 of whom 87,967 are from Home Based Care and 5 Isolation program, while 32,927 are from various health facilities countrywide.

At the same time, 7 people have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 6 are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the month of June.

According to date from the Ministry of Health, a total of 975 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,716 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

100 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support 6 and 59 on supplemental oxygen. 12 other patients are under observation.

The Ministry further states that another 110 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 105 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

And on the ongoing vaccination exercise, 1,138,748 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 89,422 while second doses are 149,326.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 15.0% with the majority being males at 56.4% while females are at 43.6% Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.