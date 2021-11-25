46 cases recorded as Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1pc

The Covid-19 test positivity rate dropped below 1 per cent Thursday pushing the national caseload to 254,862

Of the 4,913 samples tested, 46 returned positive registering a 0.9 per cent positivity rate; 31 males and 15 females aged between 23 and 93 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 254,862 from 2,816,173 cumulative tests so far.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 14, Uasin Gishu 8, Nakuru 4, Kisii 4, Machakos 2, Kakamega 2, Meru 2, Bomet 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Isiolo 1, Kisumu 1, Marsabit 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1, Siaya 1 and Turkana 1.

At the same time, 52 patients have recovered from the disease with 30 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 22 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,070 of whom 200,323 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,747 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Unfortunately, one patient has succumbed to the disease which is a late death reported after conducting facility record audit in the month of November 2021. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,333. Our sincere condolences to family and friends that have lost their loved one” said health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

A total of 351 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 966 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

17 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 8 of whom are on ventilatory support and 9 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 106 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, a total of 6,700,134 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,143,379 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,556,755.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.2%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 9.4%.

Nairobi County leads with 26.1% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri county at 20.9%, Kiambu 15.5%, Laikipia 13.0%, Taita Taveta 12.5%, Nyandarua 11.7%, Uasin Gishu and Muranga 11.2%, Kirinyaga 10.6%, Kisumu 10.3% and Nakuru 10.1%.

Turkana, West Pokot, Mandera and Marsabit have less than 2% of the population fully vaccinated.