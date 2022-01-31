46 contract Covid as positivity rate drops to 2pc

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity dropped to 2pc Monday after 46 people tested positive from a sample size of 2,324 tested in the last 24 hours.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours, while the other two are late deaths pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,583.

“From the cases, 41 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. 23 are males and 23 are females. The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 321,381 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,222,886” announced health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 33, Nyeri 3, Siaya 2, Nyandarua 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Bomet 1, Kajiado 1, Kirinyaga 1, Meru 1 and Mombasa 1.

107 patients have recovered from the disease, 93 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 14 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 294,722 of whom 242,272 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,450 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 438 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,602 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

11 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 92 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 90 of them are in the general wards while two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

To date, 12. 2 million vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6.5 million are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are slightly 5.5 million