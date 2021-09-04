Covid-19: 46 people reported dead in education facilities in Nakuru

by Christine Muchira
SourceKBC Correspondent
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has raised a red flag over a surge in Covid-19 infections in education facilities within the county.

While giving a brief on the Covid-19 situation, Kinyanjui revealed that the County had recorded 46 Covid-19 deaths from educational institutions in the month of August alone, with more cases of infections being reported.

He warned area residents against contravening Covid-19 protocols, saying if the situation is not managed, it will adversely affect the education sector in the County.

Kinyanjui urged residents to turn up for vaccination as well as treatment for Covid-19, saying the County had waived medical bills for patients suffering from the highly contagious respiratory disease.

  

