46 test positive to Covid-19, no deaths reported

46 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,331 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 324,175.

The positivity rate is now at 2.0% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,644,852.

Out of the new cases 35 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners with 26 being males and 20 females.

The youngest is a one-year- old while the oldest is 74 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 37, Kisumu 4, Mombasa 4, and Kiambu 1 case.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (7), 10-19 years (8), 20-29 years (7), 30-39 (10), 40-49 (10), 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (3).

21 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 318,245 of whom 265,214 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,031 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20- 29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

There is one patient currently admitted in one of our health facilities, while 280 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), none is on supplemental oxygen and no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of May 19th 2022, a total of 18,057,346 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,382,068 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,323,148 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 32,954 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 319,176 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 13,343 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 5,820.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.7%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.