465 test positive for Covid as 20 recover

465 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 5,691 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases in the country to 108,827.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,333,690.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 422 are Kenyans while 43 are foreigners.

279 are males and 186 are females with the youngest being a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 91 years.

Unfortunately, two patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,876.

A total of 488 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,394 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

69 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 36 on supplemental oxygen and 10 under observation.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

20 patients have recovered from the disease, 17 from various health facilities while 3 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. The total recoveries now stand at 87,570.

County distribution

Nairobi is leading with 310 cases followed by Kiambu with 54, Nakuru 28, Mombasa 11, Tharaka Nithi 11.

Kajiado has 10 cases, Machakos 9, Busia 8, Kitui 7, Meru 3, Laikipia 3, Kilifi 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Marsabit 1, Murang’a 1 and Isiolo 1.