467 graduates take a stand for forest conservation in historic ceremony

In a vibrant display of commitment to a sustainable future, Kenya took a monumental step forward in its forest conservation efforts on Monday, as a remarkable cohort of 467 graduates emerged from the Forest Law Enforcement Academy in Gilgil.

This diverse group, which includes 102 inspectors and 365 foresters, 331 men and 226 women, has undergone six months of rigorous training, marking a historic milestone for the nation’s environmental ambitions.

President William Ruto, who presided over the graduation ceremony, expressed his pride in the graduates, stating, “I join you today in celebrating this significant milestone in Kenya’s journey toward a greener and more resilient future.”

He highlighted the crucial role of these graduates in combatting illegal logging and other criminal activities, noting that, due to the government’s commitment to forest conservation, such activities have been reduced by 90 per cent in the past two years.

“Every tree planted and every forest preserved symbolizes our vision of a vibrant and ecologically secure Kenya. Your graduation today is a vital part of our national commitment to making Kenya clean, green, sustainable, and prosperous,” President Ruto stated.

In his address, President Ruto emphasized the government’s obligation to maintain at least 15 per cent of national forest cover, underscoring the importance of ecological integrity and environmental protection.

“We must ensure that the environment is respected, protected, and enhanced,” he added.

Kenya’s leadership in biodiversity conservation and climate action was also acknowledged, with the President noting the country’s long-standing collaboration with international partners to develop frameworks for ecological sustainability and climate change mitigation.

He congratulated the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) for setting an example for other agencies, demonstrating that it is possible to operate using internally generated resources.

On his part, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, Aden Duale, emphasized the government’s commitment to conserving forests and enhancing environmental integrity.

“Today, we celebrate the graduation of cadets and technical teams,” he said. “We are committed to increasing our forest cover from the current 12.7 per cent to 32 per cent by 2032.”

CS Duale also highlighted the importance of the recently launched Climate Resilience Service Program (CRSP), dubbed the “Climate WorX Kazi Mtaani Initiative.”

This program aims to create employment opportunities for 200,000 youths annually and is expected to significantly enhance the production of seedlings and the growing of trees across all 47 counties.

Despite facing challenges such as high staff retirements without replacements, inadequate firearms and housing for rangers, and dilapidated infrastructure, KFS has made strides in staffing.

Duale noted that in the last 18 months, the Service employed 3,240 staff, including the 576 cadets and foresters graduating today and 2,664 forest rangers recruited and deployed last year.

He urged support in several key areas, including funding for the construction of ranger housing, resource mobilization for fencing public forests, and the classification of KFS forest roads as public roads to enable eligibility for fuel levy allocation.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Alexander Lemarkoko, acknowledged the extraordinary leadership that has driven these achievements.

“Extraordinary things happen not by chance but because we have extraordinary leadership,” he stated.

He praised the President and his government for their visionary forest protection initiatives, which will have a lasting impact for years to come.

Lemarkoko noted the employment of an additional 3,300 staff and the commitment to achieve a 30 per cent tree cover by 2030.

The graduation ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi, Chairman of the KFS Board Titus Korir, and other leaders, marking a hopeful step toward a more sustainable and ecologically secure future for Kenya.