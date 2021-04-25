469 test positive for Covid, as Kenya’s positivity rate hits 11.2pc

469 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,194 tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is at 11.2%, with total confirmed positive cases are now 156,318 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,645,209.

Out of the cases 437 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners with 300 being males and 169 females.

The youngest is a six-month-old-infant while the oldest is 91 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with one having occurred in the last 24hrs, 10 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 8 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,622.

A total of 1,443 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,872 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

207 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 133 on supplemental oxygen and 31 patients are under observation.

Another 176 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 163 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of Sunday 304 patients have recovered from the disease, 187 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 117 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 106,588 of which 77,604 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 28,984 are from various health facilities.

In terms of County distribution Nairobi is leading with 137 cases followed by Mombasa with 73 cases.

Kilifi has 36 cases, Meru 27, Bungoma 26, Kiambu 24, Uasin Gishu 20, Busia 19, Embu 16, Nyeri 15, Kitui 10, Kwale 9, Nakuru 10, Taita Taveta 9, Kajiado 6, Muranga 4, Elgeyo Homa Bay 4.

Isiolo has 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 3, Kisii 3, Laikipia 2, Siaya 2, Vihiga 2, Marakwet 2, Garissa 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Baringo 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Kisumu 1.