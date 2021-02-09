470 bars, restaurant operators apply for ‘raising the bar’ programme as deadline nears

470 restaurant and bar operators in Kenya have so far applied for Kenya Breweries Limited’s Ksh 330 million ‘Raise the Bar’ initiative.

The programme aims to help pubs and eateries recover from the COVID-19 disruptions and targets to support 11,000 outlets with practical equipment to meet basic Covid-19 mitigation guidelines such as social distancing and hand hygiene.

This will help them reopen and operate in a safe and healthy environment.

The initiative, which was officially rolled out in December last year, also involves the training of outlets’ personnel to ensure that they are well equipped with the requisite skills to implement the safety standards demanded.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nightclubs and restaurants remain constrained due to the continued COVID-19 containment measures, which include the night curfew and limitations on meetings and gatherings, underpinning the need to support them as they gradually re-adjust to the current demands.

While commenting on the initiative’s progress, KBL Acting Sales Director Joel Kamau said that the company expects the number of applications for the initiative to rise as the deadline nears, as he also assured applicants of transparency in the process.

“We expect the number of applications to increase as the deadline nears. So far, we have received 470 applications, and we encourage more outlets to apply for the program to avoid being left out. The program is very transparent, and no fees are charged for an outlet to be selected,” he said.

Kamau further added that the initiative would provide a much-needed boost to outlets in the wake of the challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 crisis, which led to a dip in business.

“Ours is to stand with the businesses and help them get back on their feet. 2020 was a really tough year for many businesses, and hospitality was one of the hardest hit. Now with business operations resuming, we want to ensure that the outlets are well prepared to operate safely and also provide confidence to the customers,” he added.

The programme is part of Diageo’s Ksh11 billion ($100 million) global fund to support bars and pubs bounce back after months of disruption.

Interested outlets can apply for the program through www.diageobaracademy.com or by contacting their local KBL sales representative.

The deadline for application is 12th February 2021.