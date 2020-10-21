COVID-19: 497 test positive, as 16 succumb

497 people tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday from a sample size of 4,888 tested over the last 24 hours bringing the country’s case load to 46,144.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 471 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners with 295 males and 202 females.

The youngest is a one-year old child while the oldest is aged 88 years.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 227, Machakos 64, Mombasa 51, Uasin Gishu 37, Laikipia 28, Busia 19, Kajiado 11, Embu 10, Nakuru 9, Wajir 7, Kiambu 6, Kilifi 6, Kisumu 4, Nyeri 4, Makueni 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Meru 2, Kisii 2, Turkana 2, Narok 1, Homabay 1 and Kakamega 1.

238 people have recovered from the disease, 170 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 68 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 32,760.

16 patients however succumbed to the disease over the same period bringing the total fatalities to 858.

Currently, there are 27 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 on ventilatory support and 41 on supplementary oxygen.

A total of 1,189 are currently admitted in various health facilities and 2,661 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; In Nairobi, the 227 cases are from Lang’ata (32), Westlands (26), Embakasi West (20), Makadara (19), Embakasi East (17), Kasarani (16), Embakasi North (15), Kibra (12), Dagoretti North (11), Dagoretti South and Starehe (10) cases each, Embakasi South (9), Mathare and Roysambu (8) cases each, Kamukunji and Ruaraka (6) cases each, Embakasi Central (2).

In Machakos, the 64 cases are from Machakos Town (48), Kangundo (7), Athi River (4), Kathiani (3), Masinga and Matungulu (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 51 cases are from Jomvu (22), Mvita (21), Nyali (4) Kisauni (2), Changamwe and Likoni (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu, the 37 cases are from Ainabkoi (11), Kesses (9), Turbo (7), Kapseret (6) Soy (3) and Moiben (1).

In Laikipia, the 28 cases are from Laikipia West (27) and Laikipia East (1).

In Busia, the 19 cases are from Teso North (17) and Matayos (2). In Kajiado, the 11 cases are from Kajiado North (10) and Kajiado East (1). In Embu, the 10 cases are from Mbeere North (7) and Manyatta (3).

In Nakuru, the 9 cases are from Naivasha (8) and Nakuru East (1), while in Wajir, all the 7 cases are from Wajir East.

In Kiambu, the 6 cases are from Kabete (2), Kiambaa, Kiambu Town, Ruiru and Thika (1) case each, while in Kilifi, the 6 cases are from Kilifi South (4) and Malindi (2).

In Kisumu, all the 4 cases are from Kisumu Central, while in Nyeri, the 4 cases are from Nyeri Central (3) and Mathira East (1). In Makueni, the 3 cases are from Makueni, Mbooni and Kibwezi East (1) case each.

The 2 cases in Elgeyo Marakwet, are from Keiyo South and Marakwet West (1) case each, the 2 cases in Meru, are from Imenti North and Imenti South (1) case each, the 2 cases in Kisii, are all from Kitutu Chache South, and all the 2 cases in Turkana, are from Turkana West.

The case in Narok, is from Narok North, the case in Homabay, is from Suba South while the case in Kakamega is from Likuyani.

