479 test positive for COVID-19 as 113 recover

479 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 4,043 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 109,643 while the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,340,657.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Tuesday said from the cases 424 are Kenyans while 55 are foreigners with 257 being males and 222 are females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 93.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 189, Machakos 117, Mombasa 36, Nakuru 33, Kiambu 31, Turkana 13, Uasin Gishu 9, Siaya 9, Trans Nzoia 8, Busia 7, Nandi 5, Kilifi4, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 3, Meru 3, Makueni 3, Kakamega 2, Mandera 1, Taita Taveta 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Kitui 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 189 cases in Nairobi are from Kamukunji (22), Westlands (21), Dagoretti North (15), Embakasi Central (14), Starehe (13), Makadara (12), Mathare (10), Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Lang’ata, Roysambu and Ruaraka (9) cases each, Dagoretti South, Kasarani and Embakasi West (8) cases each, Kibra (7), Embakasi North (6). In Machakos the 117 cases are from Matungulu (52), Machakos Town (32), Athi River (9), Kangundo (7), Mwala (6), Kalama and Yatta (4) cases each, Masinga (2) and Kathiani (1).

In Mombasa the 36 cases are from Likoni (20), Jomvu (7), Mvita (6) and Kisauni (3). In Nakuru the 33 cases are from Nakuru North (16), Nakuru West (7), Nakuru East (6), Molo (2), Gilgil and Kuresoi (1) case each.

In Kiambu the 31 cases are from Ruiru (11), Thika (6), Kiambu Town (4), Kabete and Kiambaa (3) cases each, Limuru (2), Juja and Kikuyu (1) case each. In Turkana all the 13 cases are from Turkana West. In Uasin Gishu the 9 cases are from Kesses (5), Moiben (2), Ainabkoi and Soy (1) case each.

In Siaya all the 9 cases are from Alego Usonga. In Trans Nzoia the 8 cases are from Kiminini (4), Cherangany (3) and Saboti (1).

In Busia the 7 cases are from Matayos (4), Teso North (2) and Teso South (1). In Nandi all the 5 cases are from Nandi Hills. In Kilifi the 4 cases are from Kilifi North (3) and Magarini (1).

The 3 cases in Kajiado are from Kajiado North (2) and Kajiado East (1), the 3 cases in Kisumu are all from Kisumu Central, the 3 cases in Makueni are all from Makueni, and the 3 cases in Meru are from Imenti North (2) and Imenti South (1).

In Kakamega the 2 cases are from Likuyani and Lurambi (1) case each.

The case in Mandera is from Mandera East, the case in Taita Taveta is from Taveta, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Keiyo South and the case in Kitui is from Kitui West.

Kagwe noted that 113 patients have recovered from the disease, 65 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 48 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 87,736.

Sadly, seven patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,886.