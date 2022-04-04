47th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers underway

The 47th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers is currently underway in Arusha, Tanzania via hybrid (physical and virtual) format.

The meeting is being held through the sessions of Senior Officials, Permanent/Principal/Under Secretaries and the Ministerial session.

Senior Officials and Permanent/Principal/Under Secretaries sessions are happening in concurrence from 4th– 5th April, 2022; while the Ministerial session will be held on Wednesday 6th April, 2022.

The meeting is considering progress reports on financial and administrative matters of the Community.

At the Ministerial session, the Council is expected to appoint candidates into the various vacant positions in the EAC Organs, Institutions and Projects in line with the EAC Staff Rules and Regulations.