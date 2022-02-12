48 Covid-19 cases reported

Covid-19 positivity rate remained at a low of 0.7pc after 48 people tested positive from a sample size of 6,684 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 41 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners; 28 are males and 20 females.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 81 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,436 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,290,980.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 21, Mombasa 5, Kajiado 3, Kilifi 3, Kiambu 2, Kisii 2, Kisumu 2, Meru 2, Nakuru 2, Turkana 2, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Kericho 1 and Nyeri 1.

46 more patients have recovered from the disease, 30 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 16 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 302,693 of whom 249,929 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,764 are from various health facilities countrywide,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while the other two are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of February 2022.

The death toll is now 5,629.

The number of hospitalisations dropped further. So far172 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,059 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three of them on ventilatory support and 1 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 55 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 52 of them are in the general wards while three patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).